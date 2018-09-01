Medicines worth Rs 1.7 cr sent to flood-ravaged Kerala: HP minister

-
The Himachal Pradesh Drugs Manufacturing Association with support of the state drug control administration has sent two trucks of medicines worth Rs 1.7 crore to help Keral flood victims, Health Minister Vipin Singh Parmar said here on Saturday.
The state government has already sent Rs 5 crore aid for the flood-ravaged southern state. As many as 483 people have lost lives in Kerala since the onset of the monsoon on May 28 and 14 were still missing.
Parmar said the medicines have been provided according to the requirement of the Kerala government, and includes antibiotics, painkillers, drugs to cure diarrhea, ORS, injections, needles, syringes and glucose and others.
He said the association would send more medicines within a few days.
