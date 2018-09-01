Vigilance nabs ASI while accepting bribe of Rs 10,000

The Vigilance Investigation Bureau Saturday caught an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in Bihar's Kaimur district, a release said.
Vigilance sleuths arrested Mohammad Rashid Khan, ASI with Mohania police station in Kaimur district, while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 for helping the complainant in a criminal case, the release said.
A resident of Tekari village had lodged a complaint with the vigilance bureau that Khan was demanding bribe of Rs 10,000 for helping him in a criminal case lodged with Mohania police station.
The complaint was verified by the bureau which found the allegations to be true after which a team was constituted under Deputy Superintendent of Police Gopal Paswan who raided and arrested the ASI while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from his rented accommodation located in Shivpur area in Kaimur district.
