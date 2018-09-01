Vigilance nabs ASI while accepting bribe of Rs 10,000

The Investigation Bureau Saturday caught an (ASI) while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in Bihar's district, a release said.

sleuths arrested Mohammad Rashid Khan, with station in district, while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 for helping the complainant in a criminal case, the release said.

A resident of Tekari village had lodged a complaint with the bureau that Khan was demanding bribe of Rs 10,000 for helping him in a criminal case lodged with Mohania police station.

The complaint was verified by the bureau which found the allegations to be true after which a team was constituted under of Police who raided and arrested the while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from his rented accommodation located in Shivpur area in district.

