Mehbooba slams Centre over NIA summons to Farooq

Former minister Sunday said the NIA summons to moderate Umar Farooq were "emblematic" of the Centre's "repeated assaults on our religious identity".

" Farooq isn't any ordinary separatist He is religious & spiritual head to Kash (Kashmiri) Muslims," the Peoples (PDP) tweeted



"NIA summons to him are emblematic of GOIs (government of India) repeated assaults on our religious identity. J&K is the proverbial sacrificial lamb exploited to divert attention from real issues," she said on

The (NIA) on Saturday summoned the and the son of pro- separatist for questioning in in a terror financing case.

According to a notice served on them, the Mirwaiz and have been asked to appear at the in New on Monday.

The NIA team, accompanied by police and CRPF personnel, had on February 26 searched the residences of separatist leaders, including the Mirwaiz, and Ashraf Sehrai, of the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, in connection with the case related to financing of terrorist and separatist groups in J-K.

The houses of Jammu Liberation Front (JKLF) Yaseen Malik, Shabir Shah, and were also raided.

