Member of Army mountaineering team to Mt. Makalu dies

The on Friday said a member of its 18-personnel expedition team to Mount in Nepal, which claimed to have spotted mysterious footprints of mythical creature Yeti, died while descending from the summit point.

The team had successfully climbed Mt. (8,485 metre) on Thursday.

"While descending from the summit point to Camp IV (first camp during the descent), one of the team members, Naik Narayan Singh, died," the said.

The said Singh was a keen mountaineer and had earlier taken part in other mountaineering expeditions, including to

Singh had joined the Army in 2002 and hailed from Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand. He is survived by his wife and three young children.

Mt. is considered amongst the most dangerous and challenging peaks to summit. The Army said it had undertaken this mountaineering expedition in furtherance of the objective of climbing challenging peaks above 8,000 metre.

During the expedition, the team also claimed to have spotted mysterious footprints of mythical creature "Yeti" close to

