EC manipulated polling diaries in South Delhi: AAP

The has alleged that the got the polling diaries manipulated by presiding officers in the South seat.

The returning of the South constituency, however, said it is "misinformation" and no officers were called in this regard to the EC office.

alleged about 200-250 presiding officers have been called to the EC office in the last two days and they have been asked to "change sensitive information in the polling diaries".

Polling diaries are used to note hourly activity at a booth on the polling day.

"These diaries contain sensitive information and we want to know why the asked presiding officers to modify the information," Bhardwaj claimed.

An official, requesting anonymity, said the officials were called for clarification over new entries in the polling diaries.

Raghav Chadha, the candidate from South Delhi, asked why documents are being "recreated".

"Have learnt through reliable sources that EC has summoned presiding officers of South Parliamentary Constituency's polling stations to re-create and re-sign EVM related documents. This is shocking. What is going on? Why are docs being recreated? Are EVMs being replaced too?" Chadha tweeted.

The BJP said the has sensed their defeat and that is why they are levelling baseless allegations against the EC.

Delhi BJP Pratyush Kanth said levelling charges against independent constitutional institutions like the Election Commission shows the has no trust in the Constitution of

The AAP is clearly foreseeing its defeat in these elections, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)