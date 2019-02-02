Men's Natl Hockey: Punjab & Sind bank win, Services held

Punjab & Sind Bank beat Punjab National Bank by a solitary goal while the formidable Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) were held to a 3-3 draw by Hockey Chandigarh.
In Pool A match, Maninder Singh (32', 59') scored twice for Chandigarh while Captain Preetinder Singh (36') scored once. For SSCB, Rajant (45'), AP Siraju (58') and Sayyed Rahim (60') scored to ensure that teams split points.
Comptroller & Auditor General of India (CAG) drew with CRPF 2-2 in a Pool B match.
In the only match that yielded a decisive outcome, Punjab & Sind Bank scored through Parvinder Singh (3'), Gaganpreet Singh (8'), Ashish Sharma (21') while PNB could score twice courtesy Gurjinder Singh (35') and Shamsher Singh (51').
In a Pool D match, Hockey Odisha drew with Canara Bank 0-0.
