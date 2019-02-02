Men's Natl Hockey: Punjab & Sind bank win, Services held

& beat National Bank by a solitary goal while the formidable Control Board (SSCB) were held to a 3-3 draw by Hockey

In Pool A match, (32', 59') scored twice for while (36') scored once. For SSCB, Rajant (45'), AP Siraju (58') and Sayyed Rahim (60') scored to ensure that teams split points.

of (CAG) drew with CRPF 2-2 in a Pool B match.

In the only match that yielded a decisive outcome, & scored through Parvinder Singh (3'), Gaganpreet Singh (8'), (21') while PNB could score twice courtesy (35') and Shamsher Singh (51').

In a Pool D match, Hockey Odisha drew with 0-0.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)