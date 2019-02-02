Slight relief from cold wave conditions in HP

In a slight relief to the people from the ongoing conditions, maximum temperatures in most parts of increased by a few notches on Saturday.

Maximum temperatures in most parts of the state increased by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius during the day, the said.

Una recorded a high of 21.8 degrees Celsius, the office said, adding that maximum temperatures in Shimla, Manali, Dalhousie and Kufri were 13.6, 7, 6.2 and 4.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

However, biting cold conditions continued in the state during the night as major tourist spots Manali (-3.8 degrees Celsius), Kufri (-2.2 degrees Celsius) and Dalhousie (-2.2 degrees Celsius) shivered below freezing point from 5.30 pm Friday to 8.30 am Saturday, the said.

Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place with a lowest temperature at minus 14 degrees Celsius, whereas the minimum temperature in Kinnaur's Kalpa was minus 7.8 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Shimla was 2.2 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Dalhousie, Kalpa and Kufri received snowfall from 5.30 pm Friday to 8.30 am Saturday, the said.

The office has predicted more snowfall and rain in the next week.

A western disturbance is likely to cause light rain and snowfall at isolated places over the state from February 4 onwards, it said, adding that the intensity and spread of the disturbance may increase in the state from February 5 to 8.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)