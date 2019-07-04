Mercury drops in Himachal following rain, weather turns pleasant

The maximum temperature across all districts of Himachal Pradesh dropped by 5-6 notches on Thursday as several parts of the state were lashed by rain in the last 24 hours, the meteorological department said.

At 100 mm, the maximum rainfall was recorded in Ghumarwin, followed by Nahan (72) and Solan (65).

Tourist destination Dharamshala received 34 mm rainfall, followed by Kasauli (25), Shimla and Dalhousie (11 each), Kangra (7), Theog (6), and Kufri (5).

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 34 degrees Celsius, while the lowest was 11 degrees Celsius in tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong.

The maximum temperature in Chamba was 33.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Paonta Sahib (32 degrees Celsius), Bhuntar (30.6 degrees Celsius), Dharamshala (28.2 degrees Celsius) and Kangra (28 degrees Celsius), the weatherman said.

State capital Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 25.5 degrees Celsius, while Manali registered a high of 25 degrees Celsius.

Dalhousie and Kufri recorded a maximum temperature of 21.6 and 15.4 degrees Celsius, respectively, they said.

