Pre-monsoon rains lash Chandigarh

Pre-monsoon showers lashed some parts of Punjab and Haryana on Thursday, bringing much needed respite from the scorching heat.

Maximum temperatures dropped at several places in both the states, including Chandigarh, following the rains which are considered beneficial for kharif crops, especially paddy. Chandigarh recorded 29 mm of rainfall Thursday morning while Mohali and Panchkula also received rains, the Metrological department said.

The Union Territory recorded a high of 31.5 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal. In Haryana, Ambala, which received rainfall of 3.4 mm, recorded its maximum at 31.7 degrees Celsius. Bhiwani and Hisar recorded their respective maximums at 40.1 and 40 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature of Karnal, which received rainfall of 12.8 mm, was 32 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal. Narnaul also witnessed 16 mm of rainfall while its maximum settled at 40 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar and Ludhiana received rainfall of 15 mm and 4.5 mm, respectively. Maximum temperatures at Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala were 39.4, 32.6 and 32.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The Met department has forecast light to moderate rains at a few places in Punjab and Haryana till Friday.

