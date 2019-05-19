Mercury rises in national capital

Mercury soared in the national capital to record a maximum of 37.2 degrees Celsius, even as the minimum slipped three notches.

"The minimum was recorded at 23.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal," a MeT said.

Safdarjung observatory, whose data is considered for the city, recorded a maximum of 37.2 degrees

Humidity oscillated between 57 per cent and 24 per cent.

The MeT website has forecast partly cloudy skies for Monday, with maximum and minimum temperatures around 38 and 24 degree respectively.

recorded a minimum temperature of 23.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, while the maximum temperature settled at 38.6 per cent.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 24.3 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was recorded at 35.7 degrees

