Marquez wins French Moto GP for Honda landmark

Spain's defending world champion of won the French Moto GP at Le Mans on Sunday ahead of Italian pair and of

It was Marquez's 47th top level GP win and his third of the season, but for this was a 300th top level Moto GP victory.

won their first one back in 1966, and no other manufacturer has achieved top step of the podium on so many occasions.

Starting from pole Marquez won by almost 2sec from Dovizioso and the victory set up a double celebration for the family as his younger brother won the Moto2 GP earlier in the day.

Marquez now leads the championship with 95pts, eight more than Dovizioso in second and 20 ahead of Suzuki, who could only manage 10th Sunday, while Italian veteran of is fourth on 72 points.

"It's always difficult at Le Mans," Marquez said of the winding circuit.

One rider who might agree with him is Spain's Maverick Vinales, who ended up sliding out after a tangle with

