MeToo framed 'Art of Self-Defense' in relevant, potent manner: Jesse Eisenberg

Jesse Eiserberg says the #MeToo movement influenced his latest film "Art of Self-Defense" in a manner that makes the black comedy both "relevant" and "increasingly potent".

The actor plays Casey Davies, a young man who after a rough encounter on the street decides to take up martial arts, falling more and more into his paranoia in the process.

Eisenberg said the film was in the production mode when the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke in October 2017.

"It (#MeToo) kind of framed and re-contextualised the movie in a way that felt not only relevant but increasingly potent. Suddenly, everybody on set was reading about this industry and this massive shift that was happening in our industry and learning about friends and colleagues who were victimised by this horrible person and the crimes that were kind of all under our noses that we were not aware of," he told The Hollywood Reporter In Studio.

The 35-year-old actor added it was "interesting" to read about Weinstein every day and then do a movie that was not at all a commentary on it intentionally, but became relevant to the discussion.

"... Thinking about masculinity, thinking about the dangers that come with men being told and instructed, even unconsciously, to be strong and bullish in order to succeed," he said.

Eisenberg believes the film having sociopolitical undertones adds to the project but the fact that it was done in a "subtle" manner hits the message home.

"It doesn't feel explicitly political. I think it's possible to watch the movie as a straight comedy and not feel like it's hitting you over the head with some sort of political allegory. The best kinds of political movies like this that have something to say do it in a subtle way without alienating the audience.

