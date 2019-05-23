Michelle Williams on workplace culture after #MeToo

has noticed a difference in the workplace culture after the #MeToo movement, and says "you don't get a morning grope, you get a morning handshake".

"I feel like the dynamic on sets has changed. They don't hug you anymore. You don't get a morning grope, you get a morning handshake," hollywoodreporter.com quoted Williams as saying.

"I feel like more space has opened up in the room, in the actual creative process. The space has opened up for me to be able to be heard," she added.

Williams has four career nominations for her work in " by the Sea", "My Week With Marilyn", "Blue Valentine" and "Brokeback Mountain". She won in 2012 for her role in "My Week With Marilyn".

After disgraced was replaced by in "All the Money in the World, it was revealed that earned $1.5 million to return for re-shoots, while Williams was paid a per diem of about $1,000.

"As far as anything that's happened in my life publicly, it's the most exciting and the most important thing that I've ever been involved in," she said.

"I'm so moved, personally and professionally, to have found my place in the conversation and my voice through the conversation. (I) feel like I've grown up inside of the conversation. It's the thing that I'll feel the closest to, more than any work that I've ever done, if I can just incrementally move the needle for other "

--IANS

sug/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)