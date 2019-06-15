Mevani booked for 'defaming' school through 'fake' video tweet

A case was registered against independent MLA for allegedly sharing a fake video on and defaming a private school in through it, police said Saturday.

Mevani, who represents constituency, had on May 20 shared a video on his account, showing a half naked school student being beaten up by someone, which he claimed, was a of Valsad-based

Principal of the school, Vijal Kumari Patel, Thursday lodged a complaint against the at town police station, saying the video that he circulated did not belong to her school and that he defamed her school and the teachers working there, an of the police station said.

Based on her complaint, Mevani was booked under IPC sections 505 (2) (promoting rumour to create ill will) and 500 (defamation) he said.

In his May 20 post on the micro blogging site, which has since been removed, Mevani had shared a link of the video, and claimed that the of Valsad's was involved in thrashing a student. He had even tagged the PMO in his tweet posted in Hindi.

"Barbarism of worst form...do not leave behind a single WhatsApp number or group and forward this video to all. He is a of Share this so many times that both the teacher and school shut down. This is a message I received. @PMOIndia tell us what is this"



Mevani has apparently deleted the tweet after some users claimed that the video belonged to and not

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)