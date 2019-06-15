US grants energy-hungry Iraq new Iran sanctions waiver: source

The has granted another 90-day waiver to continue with vital imports from neighbouring despite re-imposed sanctions, a government source said Saturday.

The extension came after "long discussions" with ahead of a looming deadline on a previous extension granted in December, the official, close to the negotiations, told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The talks came amid spiking tensions between Iraq's two closest allies -- the US and -- following a twin attack on tankers in the Gulf that US has blamed on

Iranian imports are vital to Iraq, one of the world's hottest countries, which faces chronic blackouts that often leave homes without power for up to 20 hours a day.

Summer temperatures in are already topping seasonal averages, boosting consumption and raising fears of a repeat of last summer's mass protests over power outages.

To compensate, pipes in up to 28 million cubic metres of Iranian gas a day for power generation and also directly imports up to 1,300 megawatts of Iranian

That dependence is uncomfortable for Washington, which sees as its top regional foe.

Trump reimposed crippling unilateral sanctions on Iran's and in November following a decision to abandon a landmark 2015 nuclear deal between major powers and

He gave an initial 45-day waiver to continue buying and from Tehran, and in December granted an 90-day extension.

