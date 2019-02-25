MHA directs Assam Rifles to shift battalion hqs from Aizawl to

The has directed the Rifles to shift the battalion headquarters of the force from the state capital to Zokhawsang area by May 31, an said here Monday.

An order issued by the MHA also directed the Rifles authorities to submit action taken report to the ministry on the shifting of the battalion headquarters, the said.

Rifles battalion headquarters is at present located in Treasury and in city. Zokhawsang area is about 15 km from

In the wake of the killing of 12 civilians by the Assam Rifles personnel in 1988, the Mizo (MNF) government headed by then had demanded shifting of the headquarters from the heart of Aizawl city.

for the headquarters have been constructed at Zokhawsang area and the central paramilitary force has been directed to shift from the heart of the Aizawl city to Zokhawsang, officials added.

now has a MNF government headed by Chief Minister

