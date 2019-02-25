Will be in WC squad if I can make opportunities count like this one: Maxwell

is still not sure if he would be in Australia's bound squad but a few more innings like the half-century in a winning cause against in the first T20 international will certainly bolster his case.

Maxwell scored 56 off 43 balls in Australia's three-wicket win off the last ball but is far from being guaranteed a place in the 15-member squad.

"I have no idea if I am going to be in that squad or what number I'm going to bat, so I suppose it just comes down to opportunity -- if I can keep making most of opportunities like tonight," Maxwell said at the post-match press conference.

However he agreed that he would have to not just contribute but also close in a few more matches.

"If I can turn those sort of innings into not-out, 75-ish, and be consistent that way, I think I can probably go a long way in pencilling my name for and hopefully continue that job for the rest of this year," Maxwell said.

The touring Australian teams over the years have struggled when it came to tight finishes and that's precisely the reason why the last-ball victory in the first T20 International will help them build momentum, feels

Maxwell was a key contributor in Australia's last-ball win with a 43-ball-56 but it was the pace pair of and Pat Cummins, who won the match for taking 14 off Umesh Yadav's final over.

"A lot of times when you come over here and you get into these close games and you lose them so often. The home crowd can get behind the team and you can lose. It can just put your momentum back," Maxwell said at the post-match conference.

"Probably, we got ourselves into trouble by the last over. Probably, we should have lost if it wasn't for Cummins and Richardson. It was outstanding. It can just bring the whole group together," Maxwell said.

The win will be a great confidence booster for the unit ahead of as they try to build the momentum.

"To have a result like this on our first game on tour is great for our confidence and something that we can hopefully ride and build the momentum. Hopefully, we can start off our World Cup preparation on a good note."



From being 89 for 2 inside 14 overs, Maxwell's dismissal triggered a collapse and pacer Jasprit Bumrah almost made it out of their reach in a sizzling penultimate over.

Bumrah removed and then yorked in the next ball, in an over he conceded just two runs.

"I did mention to Finchy ( Aaron Finch) that if anyone can, it would For him to keep a cool head, hit a gap on the off-side against a guy (Umesh Yadav) who hit three of the six yorkers, it was just good batting," he said showering praise on Cummins.

Maxwell rued that he could have finished the game and said he still have a lot of work to do to secure a ticket to the World Cup-bound squad, the deadline for which is two months' away.

"It would have been nice to finish it off, but I chose that Chahal (over) as my time to go tonight and I still back that as the right decision.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)