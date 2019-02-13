MHRC directs DGP to inquire assault of Excise dept official by

The Human Rights Commission Wednesday directed the DGP to inquire the assault and abuse of an by police personnel in West Hills district.

The commission directed the DGP to submit the report, to be prepared by an not less than a Deputy Inspector General of Police rank, within 30 days, the MHRC said.

Acting on a complaint lodged by one Mancheng D Marak, an employee of the Excise department the Commission issued notice to the DGP, he said.

Marak in his complaint had alleged that police personnel on December 7 last year barged into his house and assaulted him with blows and batons.

He further had alleged that the police team took him to the police station and forcefully made him sign a false fabricated seizure list threatening him with dire consequences if he refuses.

The police team had accused Marak of being a bootlegger.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)