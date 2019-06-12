JUST IN
Business Standard

Mild tremor in Banaskantha district

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

A mild tremor was felt Wednesday in Banaskantha district of Gujarat, but no loss to life and property was reported.

The tremor was recorded at 4:17 pm with its epicentre located 32 km East-North-East from Palanpur in the district, said the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR).

Tremors were also felt in the temple town of Ambaji in Banaskantha district, officials said, adding that no loss to life or damage to property was reported.

The same region had experienced an earthquake of 4.3 magnitude a week ago.

First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 20:25 IST

