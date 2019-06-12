Amid rumblings for single leader, AIADMK to stick to dual mode

Amid rumblings for a single leader to head the party, the ruling AIADMK on Wednesday said status quo will prevail and K and his deputy O will jointly continue to steer the outfit.

Senior AIADMK leader R and State Ministers D Jayakumar and K T said it has been decided that the present arrangement which gave full powers in the party to and will continue.

A party resolution, meanwhile, greeted for his poll win and for taking over as the

The AIADMK also expressed its happiness for the opportunity to the party to second the candidature of Modi for the Prime Minister's post at the NDA meet.

After deliberating on the question of leadership for about two hours at a specially convened meet here, the party vowed to win the civic polls that are expected shortly and start working for it immediately.

"The dual mode of leadership will continue to be on...there is no change in it," Vaithilingam, a senior leader and deputy coordinator of the party told reporters emerging from the meeting at party headquarters.

"There is no question of election to the post of now," he added.

While the AIADMK, which delved into aspects like the leadership question, the party performance in the polls in its meet reportedly mulled broadbasing the power structure in the party by forming a panel.

However, there was no official word on it.

The AIADMK convened a meet of its seniors, MPs, MLAs and Ministers, days after MLAs V V and R T urged the party leadership to go in for a single leader following the party's dismal performance in the Lok Sabha polls.

Jayakumar said there was no issue or problem in respect to the question of who should lead the party.

He said "status quo" will be maintained; the Chief and his deputy will continue to helm the AIADMK.

Downplaying the leadership issue, he said Wednesday's meeting was a routine affair to take stock of the situation following the

Asked if a pre-poll tie up with the BJP was an issue, he said it was "not an issue at all."



K T said with the support of all, it was decided the present party structure of coordinator and co-coordinator will continue.

Asked if this meant the demand of Chellappa (and another MLA) had been rejected, he said the decision was taken with his support too.

To a question on general council meeting, he said such decisions will be announced by the and deputy

The party, in a statement, meanwhile warned of disciplinary action against functionaries who expressed their views on intra-party affairs in public.

The AIADMK said only the party's official spokespersons could talk on the organisation's stand on any issue after ascertaining the position from the leadership.

Also, the party asked the spokespersons to not air their views till further notice.

Meanwhile, wall posters by a party functionary exhorting to take up the post of created a flutter.

Asked about some posters that asked him to lead the party, senior K A Sengottaiyan affirmed his commitment to the leadership of Chief Minister Palaniswami and

"I will be loyal to the party till my last breath," the Minister told reporters.

Three MLAs who had sided with Dhinakaran - A Prabhu E Rathinasabhapathy and V T Kalaiselvan - were not invited for the meet.

The trio was issued notices seeking explanation by P Dhanapal over alleged anti-party activities under the and subsequently the notices were stayed by the

Following the death of Jayalalithaa, her V K was appointed the interim in Dec 2016. It was, however, annulled following the merger of factions led by Palaniswami and Panneerselvam in 2017.

The AIADMK also disbanded the general secretary post, and came up with the posts of to govern the party.

