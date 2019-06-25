MindCraft Partners With Automation Anywhere to Propel RPA in the Financial Services Industry

/ -- MindCraft, a global organization with keen focus on the financial services industry, announced a partnership with Anywhere, the global leader in (RPA). has joined forces with to offer benefits of RPA to customers in the financial services industry, helping them improve efficiency and reduce operational costs.

"The financial services ecosystem represents an ideal environment for automation and the digital workforce to free up human capital. Our partnership with is immensely exciting as it will enable us to deploy RPA solutions in a complex industry and help integrate the transformative power of automation initiatives. We're confident that this partnership can herald an exciting new age in the financial services domain, and we're eager to witness its impact," said Milan Sheth, Executive Vice-President, IMEA,

has set up a for RPA to provide best-of-class implementation services and in-depth technical support on Automation Anywhere's Enterprise RPA and IQ Bots. The CoE will also provide an environment where the synergy between knowledge workforce and digital workforce can be leveraged by customers.

"MindCraft has successfully delivered large process automation solutions to its customers for over 15 years. RPA was a natural progression for us. Our partnership with Automation Anywhere, the world's most widely deployed RPA, is a major step towards helping customers take control of their automation initiatives. They can use their manpower to solve complex challenges, while Bots can cater to high-volume, business-rules-driven, repeatable processes," said Hemant Nerurkar, Founder & Chairman, MindCraft.

With the company's wide range of capabilities across digital transformation and deep domain knowledge, MindCraft is geared up to provide unparalleled value to customers looking at automating processes. By rapidly scaling its capabilities in Automation Anywhere, MindCraft is all set to help enterprises embrace RPA and ramp-up their existing business processes.

MindCraft is a global and solutions organization that helps customers get competitive edge through like Digital Transformation, Business Insights, DevOps, Cloud and Middleware services. Team MindCraft possess unparalleled technical skills in and abundant experience across Banking, Insurance and Financial Services industries. Established in 2002, MindCraft has a team of over 400+ across India, & USA. To know more about MindCraft, please visit http://www.mindcraft.in/ . Call us on +91-22-4221-6200 or write to us at

