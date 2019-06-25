Phoenix Shopping Festival: Get ready to indulge in Phenomenal Sale, Fascinating events, and Fantastic fun

/ -- India's biggest festival spread across multiple cities is finally here



The most phenomenal event of the year, The Festival, is finally here, unleashing one-of-its-kind, massive, nationwide extravaganza. All eight iconic malls located across six cities are hosting the most unbelievable sales this year - Marketcity Kurla, Pune, Bangalore, Chennai, Lucknow, Bareilly and High Street Phoenix, The festivities begin with the End of Season Sale, kicking off June 20th and continuing until August 18th.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/927526/Phoenix_Shopping_Festival.jpg )



Great Deals: End of season Sale - Up to 60% off across 1000+ brands at 8 Phoenix Malls and 6 citiesThis sale season offers up to 60% off on more than 1000 Indian and international brands. The most popular brands, from luxury labels to premium names are participating in the fun and frolic. Brands such as Lifestyle, Mango, Marks & Spencer, Forever 21, Only, Charles & Keith, Mango and more are offering exclusive deals on their best collections. Check out their to find out participating brands and get ready to shop at the biggest sale of the season.

Exciting Giveaways: Rs. 10 crore worth prizes to be won across 8 malls and 6 cities



Besides stellar bargains, there are also staggering giveaways and prizes to be won, all of which total to an incredible 10 crores. For instance, on spending Rs. 10,000 or more, shoppers stand a chance to win prizes like an international holiday to an exotic locale, a or a motorbike.

Along with the giveaways, there are bumper prizes each week and month, so shoppers can go home not just with their shopping-spree treasures but with additional gifts like mobile phones, luxe branded watches, electronic home appliances, staycations at a luxury hotel, and vouchers with year-long validity for everything from movies and spa treatments to fine dining and valet parking. The list is endless and so is the reaping at Phoenix Festival.

Mindboggling events: Blend your therapy with great deals of relaxation



Phoenix has always provided holistic experiences to the shoppers. This time they have culminated an incredible slew of shows slated to run throughout the eight weeks of the Phoenix Shopping Festival. There are over 500 events that have been lined up for the festival across 6 cities, ranging from performances to ftes at the mall. The Phoenix Shopping Festival is headlined by some of India's renowned artists like Kailash Kher, Jonita Gandhi, Amit Tandon, Kunal Kamra, Andreah Jeremiah and many more.

Witness electrifying music concerts by famed Indian and international artists, enjoy a laugh at stellar stand-up routines by the hottest comics in the country, attend plays and dance performances that have garnered rave reviews, view art exhibits, and pop-ups, flea markets, and many other fun events across all Phoenix malls.

Dazzling Installations: Art Paradise



Art lovers are in for a treat at Palladium, as they get to admire 'Spirit of Mumbai', an exhibition of larger than life sculptures by artist, Valay Shende, that is an interpretation of the motifs and anecdotes of the metropolis. This will be on display till August 31st.

About The Phoenix Group:



is at the cutting edge of developing luxurious shopping heaven. As an that has set new benchmarks in India, has carved a leadership position for itself in the Retail-Led Mixed-Use format in These malls provide its customers the best international brands, offers, contests and a holistic shopping experience.

And as always, as you enter the paradise that is Phoenix Malls and begin to luxuriate amidst the opulence and aesthetics that the malls exemplify, you'll feel the bustle of metropolis life melt away as a calm serenity settles within your soul. This hallowed haven has innumerable memorable experiences in store for you as you shop, dine and enjoy the plethora of events in store.

So head over to these destination malls to gobble down your favourite styles, treat yourself to a fantastic meal and create incredible memories with the best sale ever.

Event details:



June 20th - August 18th - End of Season Sale - Upto 60% off across 1000+ brands Rs. 10 crore worth prizes to be won across 8 malls located in 6 cities 500+ mind-blowing events For more details visit:



High Street Phoenix:



Phoenix Marketcity, Pune: https://www.phoenixmarketcity.com/pune/shopping-fest



Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai: https://www.phoenixmarketcity.com/mumbai/shopping-fest



Phoenix Marketcity, Bangalore: https://www.phoenixmarketcity.com/bangalore/shopping-fest



Phoenix Marketcity, Chennai: https://www.phoenixmarketcity.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)