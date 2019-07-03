Minister promises tough action on woman officer's assailants

The Telangana government would take tough action against those who attacked a woman forest official three days ago and it would not spare anyone who violates the law, state Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy said Wednesday.

Reddy called on Anita at Korta village in Boath mandaland enquired about her health, an official press release said.

Appreciating Anita for courageously facing the attack, he said the government would stand by her and that none would be spared in case of any violation of the law.

He said investigation into the attack was on and tough action would be taken against the perpetrators.

Police on Sunday arrested MLA Koneru Konappas brother Krishna and his followers in connection with the attack on Anitha at Sarasala village in the district.

Anitha, along with some officials, was about to undertake the government's afforestation programme when she was attacked allegedly by the supporters of Krishna, claiming that the land belongs to them.

The incident triggered outrage with the opposition Congress and BJP mounting strong attacks on the state government.

