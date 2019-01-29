Minister urges reopening of closed cold storages in Bengal

Agriculture Marketing Minister on Tuesday urged owners of closed cold storages to make arrangements for their immediate reopening.

Speaking at the AGM of the Cold Storage Association here, he said there were 576 cold storages in the state.

"Out of these, 502 are closed. We have urged the owners of the closed storages to reopen them immediately," said.

He also warned the owners that they should abide by the rules and regulations of the association, failing which action would be taken against them.

Dasguta pitched for opening multipurpose cold storages for balancing business by storing products like poultry, meat, milk, fish and potato.

To eliminate the influence of middlemen in raising prices of vegetables, he said that more 'Sufal Bangla' retail stores would be opened in the state.

of Agriculture Marketing Department, Rajesh Sinha, said there was a need for modernisation of the cold storages in

