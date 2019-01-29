Iranian security chief says country won't up missile range

Iran's says his country has no plans to increase range of its

Tuesday's report on state TV quotes the of Iran's top security body, Ali Shamkhani, as saying that "has no intention of increasing the range of our missiles."



In 2017, Iran's Guard chief, Mohammad Ali Jafari, said the country's had limited the range of its ballistic missiles to 2,000 kilometres.

The West is suspicious that Iran's missile program is capable of delivering nuclear weapons. denies the charge.

French said on Friday his country is ready to impose further sanctions on if no progress is made in talks to limit its ballistic missile programme.

