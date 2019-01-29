JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Palestinian government 'submits resignation' to Abbas

IndiaMoneyMart App Brings P2P Investment and Wealth Creation for Masses
Business Standard

Iranian security chief says country won't up missile range

AP  |  Tehran 

Iran's senior security official says his country has no plans to increase range of its missile systems.

Tuesday's report on state TV quotes the secretary of Iran's top security body, Ali Shamkhani, as saying that Iran "has no intention of increasing the range of our missiles."

In 2017, Iran's Revolutionary Guard chief, Gen. Mohammad Ali Jafari, said the country's supreme leader had limited the range of its ballistic missiles to 2,000 kilometres.

The West is suspicious that Iran's missile program is capable of delivering nuclear weapons. Iran denies the charge.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday his country is ready to impose further sanctions on Iran if no progress is made in talks to limit its ballistic missile programme.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 17:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements