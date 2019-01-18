Minor fire breaks out a Vizag steel plant

-
: A minor fire broke out in a blast furnace at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Friday.
No one suffered any injury and no damage occurred to the equipment, a press release from the steel plant said here.
One of the tuyers of Blast Furnance -3 in the plant burst at around 9 am , resulting in the minor blaze.
The fire was doused immediately and the blast furnace shut down safely for further inspection and subsequent restarting, the release added.
