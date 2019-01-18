Vizag airport sees growth in passenger, cargo traffic: APATA

: The airport here has witnessed a 21.3 per cent growth in the passenger traffic for the first three quarters of the financial year 2018-19.

As many as 21.44 lakh passengers travelled from the airport during April 1, 2018-to December, 31, 2019 as against 18.09 lakh during the corresponding period the previous year, (APATA) said in a press release.

Referring to domestic cargo, the release said there was a 17.5 per centgrowth.

Around 3,833.53 tonnes of cargo were handled for first three quarters of the 2018-19 as against 3,260 tonnes in the corresponding period of 2017-18, it said.

In the handling of international cargo, there was a growth of 102.48 per cent.

Around 3.81 lakh kg was handled during the first three quarters of 2018-19 as against 1.88 lakh kg handled during the corresponding period of 2017-18.

Two new airlines - Vistara and - would be starting operations in their summer schedule from here, the release said.

Vistara would be operating its flight to and Go Air to Hyderabad, Bengaluru andChennai.

The contract was awarded for upgrading the executive business lounge to international standards with high-end facilities like a restaurant and wi-fi, among others.

The facility is expected to be ready in next three months, the release said.

The newly constituted airport advisory committee members and special invitees O Naresh Kumar, D S Varma and K requested the to provide 10 rooms for domestic and international passengers who may like to rest for a short while by paying rent on an hourly basis.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)