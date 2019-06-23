Minor girl run over by lorry in Hyderabad, dies

A six-year-old girl died after a lorry ran over her near her house in here Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 10.30 AM when the of the gravel-laden lorry proceeding upwards on an incline lost control and the vehicle went in reverse running over the girl, they said.

A CCTV footage of the incident showed the lorry moving backwards on the road even as man is seen making a vain attempt to stop it by throwing a stone under the rear wheel, they added.

The was absconding, the police said adding a case was registered.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)