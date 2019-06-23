JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

AICF plans Indian Chess League

Relentless Hamilton wins French GP to extend Mercedes' unbeaten run to 10
Business Standard

Minor girl run over by lorry in Hyderabad, dies

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

A six-year-old girl died after a tipper lorry ran over her near her house in Alwal here Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 10.30 AM when the driver of the gravel-laden lorry proceeding upwards on an incline lost control and the vehicle went in reverse running over the girl, they said.

A CCTV footage of the incident showed the lorry moving backwards on the road even as man is seen making a vain attempt to stop it by throwing a stone under the rear wheel, they added.

The driver was absconding, the police said adding a case was registered.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, June 23 2019. 21:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU