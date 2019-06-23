Abducted girl rescued from Udaipur; two held

A 17-year-old girl from in Maharashtra's district, who was allegedly abducted by two persons under the pretext of marriage and sexually abused in Rajasthan, has been rescued, police said Sunday.

While one of the accused, Ravindra Zagade (23), has been arrested another one, who is a minor, has been detained.

A missing person complaint was lodged by parents of the girl on June 16, a said.

During investigation it came to light that Zagade and the minor have also been missing from the village.

Meanwhile, police received information that the duo have abducted the girl and taken her to Vapi in and then to Udaipur in Rajasthan, he said.

Police zeroed in on the girl and two others on June 22 and brought them back to where a case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said Akot(Rural)

Further investigation is underway.

