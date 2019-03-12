Missing woman's body found in river

The body of an 18-year-old woman, who went missing from a hospital last week, was spotted floating in the river in Rajasthan's district on Tuesday, police said.

Rescue team of the Municipal Corporation recovered the body in Kunhari area after it was spotted floating in the river in the morning, station said.

The said the body appeared to be about two-three day old.

Rehana's family had registered a missing person's report at station after she went missing from while undergoing treatment, said.

The body was handed over to Rehana's family after post-mortem, he said.

A case has been registered under Section 174 (unnatural death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure and an investigation is underway, the added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)