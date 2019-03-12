Missing woman's body found in river

The body of an 18-year-old woman, who went missing from a hospital last week, was spotted floating in the Chambal river in Rajasthan's Kota district on Tuesday, police said.
Rescue team of the Kota Municipal Corporation recovered the body in Kunhari area after it was spotted floating in the river in the morning, Kunhari police station sub-inspector Balkishan said.
The sub-inspector said the body appeared to be about two-three day old.
Rehana's family had registered a missing person's report at Nayapura police station after she went missing from Jay Kay Lon hospital while undergoing treatment, Balkishan said.
The body was handed over to Rehana's family after post-mortem, he said.
A case has been registered under Section 174 (unnatural death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure and an investigation is underway, the officer added.
