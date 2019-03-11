Mizoram's first Lokayukta chairman sworn-in

-
Retired IAS officer C Lalsawta was sworn-in as the first Chairman of the newly-constituted Lokayukta in Mizoram on Monday, officials said.
He was sworn-in at the Raj Bhawan here, they said.
State governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office to Lalsawta, an official said.
Chief Minister Zoramthanga, other ministers, Mizoram Assembly Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo, legislators and senior officials were present on the occasion, he said.
The function was presided over by state Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo, younger brother of the new Lokayukta chairman.
Lalsawta is a 1981 batch Bihar cadre IAS officer. He was the principal secretary of finance department in the state from 2008 to 2011.
After returning to Bihar, he was made the vigilance commissioner of the state, the official said, adding, he retired in 2015.
The Lokayukta would function from a rented building here.
