Former Cong MP Sunderlal Tiwari dies of cardiac arrest

Senior Madhya Pradesh Congress leader and former Lok Sabha MP Sunderlal Tiwari Monday died of cardiac arrest.
He was 65 and is survived by his wife, son and daughter.
A former Lok Sabha MP from Rewa and ex-MLA from Gurh, Tiwari is the son of former Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Sriniwas Tiwari.
"Sunderlal ji suffered a heart attack this morning and he died en route to hospital. He had undergone angioplasty earlier," Rewa's Sanjay Gandhi Hospital superintendent Dr APS Gagarwar said.
