MLA blames leaders of all parties over Western Ghats

MLA P T on Monday urged the party high command to take steps to protect the ecologically-sensitive like late did to protect the iconic in

The MLA also accused his party leaders, the ruling CPI(M) in the state and BJP government at the Centre of opposing recommendations of the to protect the scenic hills from the destruction caused by the recent floods.

He said over-exploitation of ecologically fragile had caused landslides in the hills that led to destruction of life and property during the floods.

It is time for entire humanity to stand together and support the implementation of the recommendations of the to protect the Western Ghats, he said.

"In the wake of the floods and the resultant widespread destruction, the leaders of the mainstream political parties, religious leaders and cultural icons should come together and start a campaign to protect the hills," told here.

He said Congressmen should never forget the fact that it was as the then who preserved in 1983 by rejecting the proposal of the state government to set up a hydro-electric power project there.

"In this context, the high command should strongly support the report on Western Ghats...because the committee was set up by former Minister after discussing the issue with the high command, he said.

said the national and state-level leaders of the have a 'historic responsibility' to support the implementation of the recommendations of the Gadgil Committee to avoid yet another catastrophe in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)