Rafale deal row: Modi acted as a middleman for Anil Ambani, claims Rahul

Tuesday accused Modi of acting as a middleman of Anil in the Rafale jet deal, as he cited an e-mail to claim the was aware of the MoU before and signed it.

Ambani's knowledge of a defence deal under preparation, which even the then had said he was not aware of, is in violation of the Secrets Act, Gandhi alleged at a press conference, and said this "puts Modi in jail".

Only Modi could have told about the deal in advance, he alleged.

"This is treason. He (Modi) is doing what spies do," Gandhi said.

had met the French days before the signing of the deal during Modi's visit to in 2015, Gandhi said, quoting from an e-mail written by an to a French

The also rejected the report on the Rafale deal, and dubbed it "Chowkidar Auditor General" report.