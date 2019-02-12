17 dead, several injured in major fire at Delhi hotel; inquiry ordered

In a fire at Karol Bagh hotel, New Delhi, at least 17 people have lost their lives and two have been severely injured, ANI reported. The broke out in a hotel early on Tuesday, a official said.

At least 35 others were rescued from the six-storeyed building, while three jumped off the upper floors of the hotel in to save their lives.



Minister Satyendra Jain said that strict action would be taken against those found guilty. The district magistrate has ordered an enquiry.



It was due to in ducting because of which it had spread to the hotel rooms.All norms were followed here; license is issued only after inspection. Mishappening can occur in a house as well, said Balan Mani, Hotel Association Vice President.

The death toll could further rise. Most victims died of suffocation, Fire Chief Officer said.

A call was received at 4.30 a.m. from and immediately 25 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the officer at the Delhi Fire Department headquarters told IANS.

The hotel comprises of basement, ground floor and four other floors. At least 35 rooms were booked by one family who were in the city for a special function.

Fire was reported on third and fourth floor, but the blaze spiralled down as well. Only the basement and ground floor were not affected.

Most of the tragedies were reported between the second and the fourth floor. The fire has already been controlled and the cooling process was underway.

Fire fighters searched rooms and toilets to ensure that none was left trapped, Mishra said.

"When the fire tenders reached the spot, flames were leaping out of the building. Many people were still fast asleep at that time," he said, adding that during the dousing process the nine bodies were discovered.