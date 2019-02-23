Modi blaming Cong instead of fulfilling his responsibilities: Pilot

Saturday accused of blaming the instead of fulfilling his responsibilities towards the people.

People of the country were seeking account of the promises had made but he was now trying to mislead the people, Pilot said in a statement after the addressed a BJP rally in Tonk in the state.

Attacking the Congress, claimed that it had failed to fulfil its promise of waiving farm loans after coming to power in

There is no truth in the claims that made today, Pilot said.

He alleged that people have lost faith in the BJP government at the Centre due to compromise in internal and external security of the country in the past five years. The country's economy has derailed, law and order situation has deteriorated and farmers are forced to commit suicide, the alleged.

Pilot said that the prime minister's speech reflected their disappointment ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

BJP leaders are trying to divert attention from the issues through their statements, he added.

He said that BJP should answer on promise of providing employment, depositing Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts, demonetisation, immature GST slabs, loan waiver, development and corruption charges.

Pilot exuded confidence that the will win all 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)