DTC's working losses jump to over Rs 1750 cr: Economic survey

The working losses of the Transport Corporation (DTC) have jumped to Rs 1750.37 crore, according to the Delhi's Economic Survey 2018-19 report tabled in the state Assembly Saturday.

The DTC is incurring working losses and accordingly, the government is obliged to meet such losses by providing them financial assistance, the report said.

The working loss of DTC was Rs 942.89 crore in 2013-14. Subsequently it rose to Rs 1019.36 (2014-15), Rs 1250.14 crore (2015-16), Rs 1381.79 (2016-17), Rs 1730.02 crore(2017-18) and finally Rs 1750.37 crore in budgetary estimates of 2018-19, it said.

Till 2010-11, the government used to meet the working losses of the DTC by providing it loans. However, from 2011 onwards, the system was changed by providing them with grants, instead of loans.

Further, the also discontinued the practice of recovering the DTC's interest dues by converting the interest into a loan from the year 2011-12. Besides, the government provides a subsidy to the DTC to defray the cost of free and concessional passes issued by it.

The provided a subsidy of Rs 70.18 crore to DTC during 2017-18 (provisional) for concessional passes issued by it.

However, the transport utility shows no signs of recovery despite these financial helps by the government, it said.

The report said the bus fleet of the DTC has gone down from 5,223 in 2013-14 to 3,951 in 2017-18. Also, the ridership of the corporation decreased from 31.55 lakh in 2016-17, to 29.86 lakh in 2017-18.

