Modi govt completely corruption-free: Harsimrat

The Narendra Modi government is completely corruption free and has taken strong steps against the menace resulting in zero registration of such cases in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said on Tuesday.

Badal also said the first decision of the Modi government in its first term was setting up of a Special Investigation Team against blackmoney.

"This is Modi government where corruption has no place. This government is fully corruption-free. The prime minister had announced that 'Na khaunga, na khane dunga'," she said during Question Hour.

The minister for food processing industries said this was the reason why no corruption case has been registered in the food processing ministry.

