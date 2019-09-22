Modi presented keys to Houston City on his arrival at 'Howdy, Modi' event

-
ALSO READ
PM SPEECH HIGHLIGHTS
Government open to taking steps to facelift Parliament complex: PM Modi
'Howdy, Modi!' community summit to host 50,000 people in Houston
Everyone can find solutions to present-day problems from Lord Krishna's life: PM Modi
PM Modi seeks participation of teaching community in curbing single-use plastic
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Sunday presented with the keys to the Houston City by its Mayor Sylvester Turner on his arrival at the 'Howdy Modi' mega event here.
After welcoming Modi at the event, Turner handed over the oversized keys to the city of Houston to him.
At the event start of the event, Turner told the crowd that Houston is the most diverse city in the county.
"In Houston, we say howdy in more than 140 languages," Turner said, "and this morning we are saying howdy to Modi!"
About two dozen governors and members of the US Congress are also attending the event.
Houston has one of the largest concentration of the Indian-American community in the US.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU