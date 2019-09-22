Drone activity causes temporary diversion of flights at Dubai Airport

Dubai-based Emirates Airlines on Sunday had to temporarily divert many flights at Dubai International Airport due to the "drone activity" in the surrounding airspace.

Flight EK 433 from Brisbane and Singapore to Dubai was diverted to Dubai World Central and another flight EK 511 from Delhi to Dubai was diverted to Sharjah International Airport (SHJ).

"The drone activity took place despite repeated warnings by concerned authorities that such individual actions are serious violations of regulations that seek to prevent unauthorised aerial activity in the vicinity of airports," the airline said in a statement.

"Emirates confirmed it assisted affected passengers with alternative booking options and hotel accommodation. Emirates expressed its sincere regret for any inconvenience caused," it said.

The airline said safety of passengers and crew was its highest priority.

The diverted flights will return to Dubai International Airport as the airspace has now reopened, it added.

The diversion of flights comes after Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen said they were responsible for the drone and missile strikes on September 14 on Saudi Arabaia's oil facilities that affected the global oil supply.

