Modi thanks EC for allowing shrine visit, Rahul terms it 'drama in Kedarnath'

Amidst a controversy over his visit to and Badrinath shrines during 'silent period' for the last leg of polling, Sunday thanked the for the permission, even as opposition parties cried foul over the much-publicised trip and alleged poll code violation.

termed the visit a "drama in Kedarnath" and was also highly critical of the poll panel, saying its "capitulation before Mr Modi & his gang is obvious to all Indians".

"The EC used to be feared & respected. Not anymore," he tweeted.

After offering prayers at the temple and spending around 17 hours at a holy cave near the shrine, Modi said, "I did not ask for anything. I don't believe in asking for, because the God only wants us to give...all I want is 'Baba' bestows his blessings not just upon but the entire mankind."



Modi said he remained totally cutoff from the outside world as there was no communication link to the cave he stayed in, and he kept looking at the shrine through a small window.

Modi also thanked the Election Commission, which had allowed the visit while "reminding" the that the model code of conduct is still in force, for granting him the permission. The PM said he got two days of "rest" there.

"I am fortunate to have visited the temple on multiple occasions," he said, while thanking the media for taking out time to go to Kedarnath at a time when the poll process is underway.

The media's presence, Modi said, will send a message that the town has been developed well.

Major opposition parties including the Congress, however, alleged violation of the poll code by the visit, several pictures and videos of which have been splashed across over last two days, including through the accounts of Modi and the BJP.

wrote to the Election Commission, saying the of the visit was in violation of the Model Code of Conduct. He said he has requested the poll panel to stop the coverage and take stern action.

"The way he (Modi) ensured of his trip to is nothing but a violation of MCC. His trip is all over the media. Is this not a way to directly and indirectly influence voters?" Bhattacharya asked.

The Trinamool also complained to the poll panel that Modi's address to the media at was "unethical" and that the coverage of his visit has violated poll norms.

TDP N Chandrababu Naidu wrote to Election Commissioner claiming that "continuous" telecast of Modi's "private activities" at the shrines is violation of the poll code.

Modi is now trying to project a "megalomaniac" image of himself through various "dubious" activities, Naidu said.

Modi reached the temple town Saturday. Dressed in a grey traditional pahari attire, he offered prayers for about 30 minutes and undertook a circumambulation of the situated at a height of 11,755 feet near the

The then went inside a cave near the shrine to meditate. Draped in a saffron shawl, Modi was seen meditating at the holy cave.

The Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines reopened for devotees earlier this month after the winter break.

Early Sunday morning, Modi also tweeted urging people, especially first-time voters, to vote in record numbers to shape India's development trajectory in the years to come.

The 59 constituencies where voting was held Sunday included Varanasi, where Modi is in the fray for his second consecutive term.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)