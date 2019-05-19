'One-Way Scheme' for smooth vehicular movement in Karol Bagh from Monday: Police

Traffic Police will implement its one-way traffic circulation plan on trial basis on Padam Singh Road and Tank Road in central Delhi's from Monday, officials said.

To ensure smooth vehicular movement, the scheme would be implemented gradually on four other roads of the area, Pyare Lal Road, Hardhyan Singh Road, Gurudwara Road, and Saraswati Marg, a senior traffic police said.

The move comes in for providing seamless and smooth traffic movement and is being used to create a one-way loop system for comfortable movement of all modes of transport, the said.

- - a hub of commercial establishments having garments, jewellary, electronic items and - - registers heavy footfall and vehicular movement throughout the day thereby leading to street parking of the vehicles on all the major roads of the area.

One way circulation plan of area was approved by the Unified Traffic Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC) in April, 2010 and the trial run on these roads was also conducted for sometime but could not be continued thereafter, the traffic police said in its statement.

Now in a concerted effort by Traffic Police along with other civic agencies, one-way circulation plan on the six roads in Karol Bagh area is being revived with its implementation initially on Padam Singh Road and Tank road, the statement added.

Meeting with RWAs and MWAs of Karol Bagh area has been conducted and the finer points of circulation plan have been deliberated with them, as their co-operation is of utmost importance for the successful implementation of the one-way circulation scheme, the senior traffic police said.

About 50 Traffic Police officers along with marshals from MCD would be deployed to man all the intersections of Tank road and Padam Singh Road to regulate the traffic, the added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)