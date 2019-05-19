Modi thanks EC for giving permission for Kedarnath-Badrinath visit, says he got 2 days rest

After spending the night meditating at a cave near Uttarakhand's temple, Sunday thanked the for granting him permission for the visit, saying he remained entirely cut-off from the outside world and got two days of rest.

reached on Saturday and after offering prayers to Lord at the shrine went inside the cave to medidate at 2 pm wearing a saffron colour shawl.

He came out at 7 am Sunday and then left for Badrinath, another important Hindu shrine, where he ended his two-day visit to the state.

Dressed in a kurta-pyjama with a shawl wrapped around him, the walked down from the cave on a hill to the temple with the help of a stick.

"I did not ask for anything. I don't believe in asking because God only wants us to give...all I want is 'Baba' Kedarnath bestows his blessings not just upon but entire mankind," he told reporters outside the after offering prayers.

He also thanked the for allowing him to undertake the visit, saying he got two days of "rest" there.

The had given its nod to Modi's visit while "reminding" the that the model code of conduct is still in force.Polling for the seventh and the last phase of the was held Sunday.

said he remained totally cutoff from the outside world as there was no communication link to the cave he stayed in for 24 hours and he kept looking at the shrine through a small window.

He said, "I am fortunate, that I am getting the opportunity to come to Kedarnath for many years."



This is Modi's fourth visit to the temple in the last two years.

Taking note of the redevelopment work at Kedarnath, which was devastated in a series of cloudbursts in 2013, Modi said there is a dedicated team deployed for it and that he too had taken stock of works through video-conferencing with authorities.

"The work at Kedarnath is now progressing at a proper pace. People, besides visiting and Singapore, should also visit Kedarnath and other places in India," he said.

The then boarded an helicopter to Badrinath, another temple in Uttarakhand's "char dham" religious circuit, dedicated to Lord

Modi offered prayers at the innermost sanctum in Badrinath.

Badrinath- Committee said the prime minister offered prayers at the temple for around 20 minutes and was given a greeting card made on a "bhojpatra" (birch leaves) by the temple's priests.

He was also given a shawl by the residents of Mana village, he said.

The prime minister took a walk inside the temple complex and later, shook hands with the devotees and locals, Thapliyal said, adding that Modi also met pilgrims waiting near the shrine.

Members of the committee met the prime minister at the shrine's guest house and submitted a memorandum stressing upon the need to expand the temple's premises and improving at Badrinath.

Modi asked temple authorities to play an active role in providing better facilities to pilgrims visiting the shrine, Thapliyal said.

