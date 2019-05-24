Modi wave: Failed assembly poll candidate makes it to Lok Sabha

A BJP candidate who lost the assembly polls only a few months back made it to the Lok Sabha, amid a Modi wave that has led to a clean sweep for the party in the state.

In contrast, two MLAs lost the election to the lower House. BJP candidate from Barmer defeated former party leader Jaswant Singh' son who was fielded by the

The had given ticket to after he joined it, quitting the BJP over growing differences with the state party leadership. had earlier fought the 2018 state assembly elections unsuccessfully.

BJP candidate won the Barmer seat with a margin of 3,23,808 votes, despite having lost the assembly polls earlier.

from Mandawa, Narendra Khinchar, who was given a ticket from Jhunjhunu seat won the parliamentary elections, defeating Shrawan Kumar of the Congress by a margin of 3,02,547 votes.

Two Congress legislators, and Ramnarayan Meena, who were fielded from Jaipur Rural and Kota respectively were defeated in the polls.

The Congress too fielded five candidates who had faced a drubbing in the 2018 state assembly elections but they all lost.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)