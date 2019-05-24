Over 13000 NOTA voters in Arunachal

Over 13000 voters in Arunachal Pradesh opted for the 'none of the above' (NOTA) option in the Lok Sabha as well as the simultaneous assembly elections, counting for which was conducted on Thursday, data said.

An estimated 13,283 voters this year was found to have opted to use the NOTA button in the state even as counting for four assembly constituencies is on.

It is the highest number of NOTA votes polled in the state in comparison to the previous

During the 2014 assembly and Parliamentary in the state, an estimated 4948 voters had opted for the NOTA option which constitute over one percent of the votes polled.

This year NOTA votes were more than that bagged by some of the candidates.

The maximum number of voters who opted for NOTA this year were in Namsai constituency(581), followed by Chowkham constituency with 337 NOTA votes.

The lowest number of NOTA votes were recorded at Tali constituency in district where the figure was just nine, according to available data of the

