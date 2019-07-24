Monsoon session of Punjab Assembly from Aug 2

The monsoon session of the Punjab Assembly will begin on August 2, an official spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The session will be held from August 2 to 6, with two holidays in between, the spokesperson said.

The decision to summon the next session of the Punjab Assembly was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh here.

The session would commence in the afternoon of August 2 with obituary references, the spokesperson said.

Legislative business would be transacted on August 5 and 6, he said.

The house would adjourn sine-die after the proposed legislative business on August 6, he said.

