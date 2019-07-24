The Meitu App Changes the Photo Editing Game in India With its Revolutionary New 'Animate' Feature

/ -- Leading global innovator in mobile photo and video technology, Meitu is set to disrupt India's photo-editing app segment by unveiling its newest Animate feature. Using AI technology, Animate brings pictures to life with a variety of dazzling effects. Whether it's floral aura, vanishing heart, flying butterfly, flowing hair, petal burst, flame nebula, color filter overlays, or other motion filters, the Animate feature turns ones imagination into reality in just one tap.

Reports indicate that Indian users spend several hours on selfie-editing apps each day, with as many as nearly two million people using animated effects for their photos. The Meitu App, which has garnered a 435% increase in daily active users (DAU) in India in June, has been found to be particularly popular in the Indian states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh, which substantially contribute to the Meitu App's overall growth in the market. In this way, the Animate feature speaks to India's fascination with photo-editing tools that enhance users' social media posts in exciting new ways.

Chen JianYi, head of Meitu App, said, "We believe in turning the extraordinary into reality. Today's users are always seeking new ways to retouch their photos, but are typically limited to basic filters and editing options. Our extensive research into consumer behavior and preferences shows that users want more out of their photo editing experience. For this reason, we have created a feature that offers a broad range of opportunities for users to explore their creativity by turning their static photos into dynamic flowing worlds."



Instantly turn static photos into magical flowing worlds



The Animate feature adds motion to regular photos, turning them into a visual delight. Inspired by some of the world's most beloved tales of magic and fantasy, the Animate feature allows users to experience the feeling that they are the masters of their own dynamic universe, just like the wizards and witches of fantastical realms. Not only does the Animate feature create magical portraits instantly, but it may also be used on landscapes, objects, group photos, full body portraits, and more.

Smart Mode: Ready-to-use templates for the ultimate photo editing experience



The Animate feature offers a quick tutorial to help users navigate its many possibilities. Simply open the Meitu App, and select a photo and magical template to create a customised animated image. Smart mode is extremely easy-to-use, and offers a range of effects such as Bling Bling, Sakura Beam, and more. Each effect includes different templates to meet users' needs with multiple scene features.

Manual Mode: Allows more advanced users to fully explore their creative potential



More advanced users have the option to use manual mode to explore their creativity with the freedom to edit their photos manually. In this way, users can adjust their photos as they see fit, to create stunning and personalised works of art.

Meitu's AI technology creates stunning film-quality effects



The Meitu App's Animate function uses a combination of cutting-edge AI technologies from MTLab that include instance segmentation and portrait area in-painting technologies. Its portrait segmentation technology is able to handle complex scenarios with multiple people and complicated backgrounds. Not only can it segment humans from scenery, it may also be used to add customised details to individuals within a group.

Using portrait segmentation technology, Animate's portrait area in-painting function is able to give portraits entirely new backgrounds. Animate offers a number of background effects, such as Sparkly Locks, Magical World, and Angelic, to add even more enchanting ambience to images that have been enhanced with AR or particle effects.

Upcoming versions will allow users to apply unique effects to individuals within a group picture in Smart Mode. The Meitu App's superior instance segmentation algorithm will also continue to improve the processing speed, robustness, precision of different kinds of images.

Create dynamic fantasy worlds in just one tap with Animate!



