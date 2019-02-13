MoRTH taking initiative for Engineers Bill: IEI president

The (IEI) president, T M Gunaraja Wednesday said the Union was taking the initiative to place Engineers Bill in Parliament.

He said the draft bill will be out soon.

"Engineering profession is not regulated in the country whereas the regulation exists in other parts of the world," Gunaraja said, adding that with passage of the bill engineers will have to clear certain levels of examinations as professionals.

He was speaking at a function here after inaugurating the state chapter of the Institution of here.

Gunaraja said as part of its centenary celebration would focus in the North East region because it is not only about inclusivity of the region but "we feel we should learn from the North East because of the region has multi model system of road construction."



"We will bring our services to the engineers of North East and and therefore has decided that to set up a special cell at its Headquarters in Kolkata to provide assistance to all the chairman and of the centres in NE Region," he said.

and DG of IEI, Maj Dr S Bhattacharya said the IEI will soon be holding a Engineers looking East seminar at Guwahati. He said North East first is our mission and to bring engineering services of IEI to NE is our prime concern of the centenary year.

He also informed that IEI has already been doing certification of professional engineers in in a very rigorous process.

He also informed that IEI will showcase the innovation of the students from

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)