Mother, aunt arrested for burning 5-yr-old girl with candle

A five-year-old girl's mother and aunt were arrested for allegedly burning the minor with a candle for her mischievous behaviour in district of Maharashtra, a said on Thursday.

The child was playing at her home in Roadpali area of Kalamboli locality in Navi Mumbai town on Wednesday, and not listening to her mother and aunt, he said.

The two women apparently got annoyed over this. They caught hold of the girl and allegedly burnt her with the candle, causing several injuries to her, the said.

When the child's father, who works as a vegetable vendor, returned home at night, he found his daughter crying and saw burn injuries on her body, he said.

When he asked the child about the injuries, she pointed towards her mother and aunt, the said.

The girl's father then lodged a complaint against his wife and sister-in-law (his brother's wife) at Kalamboli police station, the official said.

The two women were subsequently arrested and booked under relevant provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, he said, adding that a probe was underway into the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)