RSS trying to capture institutions: Rahul Gandhi

on Thursday alleged that the RSS was trying to capture the institutions of the country and his party's governments in Rajasthan, and Chhatisgarh will remove the organisation's loyalists from the system.

He also launched a scathing attack on Narendra Modi, calling him a "coward" and challenging him to a debate on issues such as national security, Rafale and the economy.

"I know his (Modi) character after fighting him for five years. He is a coward. When someone stands up to him, he runs away," Gandhi said at the party's minority cell convention here.

The said fear was writ large on Modi's face.

"He now knows you can't rule by dividing people," he said in his speech in Hindi.

"The image of is finished," Gandhi declared.

He alleged that the RSS was attempting to capture institutions, from the judiciary to the

"We have not merely formed governments in Rajasthan, and .. we will ensure that RSS people put in institutions in these states are removed," he said.

The also alleged that while sent its to Doklam, the flew to and held a summit without an agenda.

He had folded his hands in front of China, Gandhi alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)